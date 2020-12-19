Victoria NSW border Christmas closure extends to Greater Sydney, Central Coast travellers

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the state is closed to anyone from Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast.

“From 11.59 tonight the Greater Sydney area and the Central Coast will join the Northern Beaches as a designated ‘red zone’.

“Beyond that, the northern beaches will become a ‘hot zone’.”

Daniew Andrews announces Greater Sydney and the Central Coast is a ‘red zone’ and is barred from entering Victoria. ()

Mr Andrews said any Victorians in the Greater Sydney and NSW Central Coast areas have until 11.59pm Monday night to get home before they will have to quarantine.

“If you, as a Victorian who has been in Greater Sydney, come back to Melbourne before – not midnight tonight, but midnight Monday night – you will have to be tested within hours but you will be able to do your 14 days of quarantine at your home.

Key points from Daniel Andrews’ press conference

From 11:59pm tonight all of greater Sydney and the Central Coast a ‘red zone’- The Northern Beaches is a ‘hot zone’;

If you are a returning Victorian, you need to be home by Monday night midnight, after that Victorians will have to enter hotel quarantine;

The road border with NSW becomes a hard border with police checkpoints;

The permit system is being reinstated;

Rest of NSW still a ‘green zone’.

“If that is not safe, we will try and put you up in a hotel,” the premier said.

Those not from Victoria who arrive in the state after midnight tonight will go into mandatory hotel quarantine.

Any Victorian returning home to the state from Greater Sydney or the NSW Central Coast will need to apply for an exemption permit to do so.

“They will be available from late tonight on the services Victoria website. It is critical you have that permit ready and completed at the point of entry,” DHHS Deputy Secretary Jeroen Weimar said.

Tens of thousands of Sydneysiders are turning out to get tested amid the new outbreak on the Northern Beaches. (Getty)

“If you do not have it, you will be turned back or face mandatory hotel quarantine.”

Mr Weimar warned anyone trying to get back into the state to brace for long queues.

“Please allow extra and make sure you have water with you and your paperwork in place so we can expedite the process and safeguard the whole Victorian community,” he said.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said it was encouraging that almost all of the new COVID-19 cases today could be linked to the Avalon cluster.

However, it was likely to be after Christmas before it was clear whether the Northern Beaches lockdown and tightening of restrictions for Greater Sydney would have the desired effect of staving off a second wave of the pandemic in Australia’s biggest city, Professor Kelly said.