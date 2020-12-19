Vanessa Bryant Blasts Her Mother Over $5 Million Lawsuit; Vanessa’s Mother Responds

Vanessa Bryant has a village of family and friends helping her in the aftermath of the tragic and unexpected deaths of her husband, Kobe, and their daughter, Gianna. Unfortunately, the same support does not appear to be from Vanessa’s own mother.

Vanessa’s mother previously sat down for a televised interview in which she alleged Vanessa cut her off financially. She’s since filed a $5 million lawsuit against her grieving daughter.

Vanessa is blasting her mother for greed and extortion, but her mother claims otherwise.

Vanessa Bryant accuses her mother of extortion over $5 million dollar lawsuit

In a new lawsuit, Vanessa’s mother, Sofia Laine, alleges that she is owed $5 million for working as a caregiver to Vanessa and Kobe’s four daughters. Additionally, Laine claims that Kobe and Vanessa provided housing and a monthly stipend for her to live off of that has been reneged on since Kobe and Gianna’s deaths.

In response to her mother’s lawsuit, Vanessa posted a series of messages to her Instagram story, blasting her mother for the legal woes and denying reports that her mother worked for her or Kobe throughout the years. Instead, Vanessa says she and her late husband voluntarily cared for her mother.

“I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers,” Vanessa wrote in part.

Vanessa continued: “For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce. My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses.”

Vanessa Bryant’s mother previously spoke in an interview alleging Vanessa Bryant financially cut her off

Despite the drama, Vanessa insists she wants nothing more than to handle her family drama privately. She also notes that she’s devastated by her mother’s actions and believes it’s her mother’s attempt at further greed amid her grief.

Laine is firing back at Vanessa’s statement on her own to TMZ. She doubles down on her claim that she worked for the Bryants.

“[Vanessa] drafted and enforced an extremely strict schedule for the round-the-clock care of my grandchildren,” Laine states. “It is simply ridiculous that she would deny this.”

She continues: “All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements. Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit.”

Furthermore, Laine says she’s entitled to continue being supported by Vanessa at 70-years-old amid her alleged declining health.