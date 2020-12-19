US Treasury to hire crypto policy officers to combat industry crimes By Cointelegraph

US Treasury to hire crypto policy officers to combat industry crimes
The United States Department of the Treasury is looking for expert advice on cryptocurrencies to tackle legal challenges associated with the industry.
The U.S. Treasury’s bureau, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, has posted two job applications for crypto policy officers. The agency is seeking professional expertise on crimes related to digital assets.
