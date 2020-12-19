US officials say the hacking campaign involving SolarWinds would likely still be undetected if not for a security alert at FireEye that triggered scrutiny (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Wall Street Journal:

US officials say the hacking campaign involving SolarWinds would likely still be undetected if not for a security alert at FireEye that triggered scrutiny  —  Suspected Russian hack involving SolarWinds software that compromised parts of the U.S. government was executed on a scale that has surprised even veteran security experts

