Wall Street Journal:
US officials say the hacking campaign involving SolarWinds would likely still be undetected if not for a security alert at FireEye that triggered scrutiny — Suspected Russian hack involving SolarWinds software that compromised parts of the U.S. government was executed on a scale that has surprised even veteran security experts
US officials say the hacking campaign involving SolarWinds would likely still be undetected if not for a security alert at FireEye that triggered scrutiny (Wall Street Journal)
Wall Street Journal: