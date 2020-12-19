Janet W. Lee / Variety:
Twitter updates its election misinformation labels to say “election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election,rdquo; — Trump’s tweets disputing Joe Biden’s election victory now include a label clarifying that “election officials have certified Joe Biden …
Twitter updates its election misinformation labels to say "election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election,quot; (Janet W. Lee/Variety)
Janet W. Lee / Variety: