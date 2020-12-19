Twitter loses its mind over rapper’s ‘$1M Bitcoin giveaway’… worth $11 each By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Cash App, the Bitcoin-friendly payments application from U.S.-based financial services company Square, has teamed up with Grammy-nominated rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a $1 million (BTC) giveaway.

Megan announced the promotional campaign via Twitter on Dec. 17. The post has received more than 60,000 likes and 8,800 retweets at the time of writing. The rapper encouraged her followers to post “#BITCOINMEG” in order to be a part of the giveaway.

