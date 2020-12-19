TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of Christmas 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a new season of Letterkenny, the annual Call the Midwife holiday special and Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix show, Bridgerton, as well as seven finales (including the very last episodes of cancelled series NEXT and Swamp Thing) and myriad motion pictures (including George Clooney’s Midnight Sky, Pixar’s Soul and the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 — all on a streaming service near you).

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

8:30 pm Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event special (CBS)

9 pm Gay Chorus Deep South documentary premiere (Logo, Pop TV)

9:30 pm A Home for the Holidays special (CBS)

MONDAY, DEC. 21

3 am Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You special (Netflix)

10 pm Industry Season 1 finale (HBO; two episodes)

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 16 finale (ABC)

8 pm NEXT series finale (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night special (CBS)

8 pm Swamp Thing broadcast finale (The CW)

9 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime special (CBS)

9 pm Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

3 am The Midnight Sky film premiere (Netflix)

9 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 8 finale (ABC; two episodes)

10:30 pm The Misery Index Season 2 finale (TBS; special night)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

3 am Bridgerton series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Soul film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Sylvie’s Love film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am We Can Be Heroes film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Wonder Woman 1984 film premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Christmas Caroler Challenge Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm Call the Midwife: Holiday Special (PBS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

3 am Letterkenny Season 9 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

