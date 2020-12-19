Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems

© . Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
By Christopher Bing
() – U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign.
“The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality,” Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. “Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).”
