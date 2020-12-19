Jacob Knutson / Axios:
Trump downplayed the massive cyberattack on the US government, claiming that China may be responsible and the “Fake News Media,rdquo; is exaggerating its extent — President Trump downplayed a massive cyberattack on U.S. government departments and agencies and private companies on Twitter Saturday …
Trump downplayed the massive cyberattack on the US government, claiming that China may be responsible and the "Fake News Media,quot; is exaggerating its extent (Jacob Knutson/Axios)
Jacob Knutson / Axios: