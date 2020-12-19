Treasury proposes rule to monitor crypto going to self-hosted wallets By Cointelegraph

It’s here: Treasury proposes rule to monitor crypto going to self-hosted wallets
The Treasury has released its long-awaited proposal to restrict money services businesses, including U.S.-registered crypto exchanges, from dealing with self-hosted wallets.
In a Friday evening announcement, the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, announced proposed rules requiring registered crypto exchanges to verify the “identity of their customers, if a counterparty uses an unhosted or otherwise covered wallet and the transaction is greater than $3,000.”
