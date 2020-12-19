Too $hort vs E-40: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

When it comes to hip-hop coming out of the Bay area, Too $hort and E-40 dominated the charts in the ’90s. They also helped cultivate the hip-hop scene which was at that point still being dominated by the East Coast and New York in particular. Over the past three decades, they have both continued to make music and influence the next generations of artists.

Amid their forthcoming Verzuz TV battle, which hip-hop legend has the bigger net worth?

E-40 and Too $hort | Maury Phillips/WireImage

Too $hort and E-40 are collaborating for Apple TV’s ‘Verzuz’

The webcast series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz is about to be all about the Bay Area this weekend when Too $hort and E-40 step into the studio to showcase some of their most iconic classics.

However, unlike the tense Verzuz between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, don’t expect there to be bad blood between these OGs. In fact, the duo just dropped a joint album that includes tracks from both of their latest records. Too $hort’s section of the collab is his 22nd solo studio album, Ain’t Gone Do It. Meanwhile, E-40’s portion, it will include his 27th solo studio album, Terms and Conditions. They will also a joint single, “Triple Gold Sox.”

If you recall, this is not the first time the rappers have jumped on an album together. Their first collab was for 2012’s History.

Y'all know we had to do a BIG holiday party! #VERZUZ Presents: LEGENDS OF THE BAY – @E40 vs @TooShort Who you wit!? Tune in Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic Drinks by @Ciroc pic.twitter.com/npIJj0Rjcv — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) December 13, 2020

RELATED: Toni Braxton Wants to Do ‘Verzuz’ — But Only With Mariah Carey or Mary J. Blige

Too $hort’s net worth is $15 million

Too $hort is a pioneer in West Coast rap, he began recording back in 1983, finally garnering a record deal in 1987 with Jive Records. However, it wasn’t until his 1989 sophomore album, Life Is…Too Short, that he began to gain national acclaim.

Ironically enough, the “Blow the Whistle” rapper was one of the very first to use the word “b*tch” in his song. He collaborated with everyone from Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Scarface, and Pimp C. In the late ’90s, after moving to Atlanta, the rapper also began working with Southern rappers like Lil Jon, who gave his sound a new layer.

In addition to music and producing, Too $Short has also appeared in movies like Menace II Society and American Pimp. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper is now worth $15 million.

When it comes to the hip-hop of the Bay Area’s musical story, me & @E40 are a foundation to that. There’s a lot of people you can give credit to. But that beam that holds the fucking roof up so shit don’t cave in, it’s always been us https://t.co/nqzTwPfSOf @ringer @verzuzonline — Too $hort (@TooShort) December 17, 2020

E-40’s net worth is $10 million

A founding member of the rap group, The Click who went on to form his own record label with Sick Wid It Records, E-40 made his rap debut in the late ’80s. In the ’90s, E-40 decided to go solo, subsequently releasing the beloved track, “Captain Save a Ho*.”

He was pivotal in helping West Coast rap flourish in the ’90s, eventually getting a record deal in 1994, making him another rapper who could go mainstream after working tirelessly to release his music independently.

From there, E-40 has gone on to release countless albums, appearing on dozens of movie soundtracks, hosting radio shows, and opening various businesses, including a Fatburger and Wingstop franchise. According to Celebrity Net worth, E-40 is worth $10 million.

Read the original article from The Cheat Sheet