Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Break Silence on ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Over Cocktail Book

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are two of the stars of Vanderpump Rules. The reality TV personalities made a name for themselves as bartenders on the hit Bravo show. Sandoval and Madix met while working for Lisa Vanderpump restaurants and gained experience making cocktails. They released a book with drink recipes and are now being sued for it.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix | Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Why are Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix being sued?

Sandoval and Madix are one of the power couples on Vanderpump Rules. Fans adore them together as they provide the sane thoughts in the chaotic world that the Bravo series thrives in. The couple released a book titled “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers,” where they shared recipes for drinks.

Alison Baker, who is an author of several books with celebrities, is now suing the couple. She claims that Madix agreed to work on a book together that she conceptualized as a cocktail book. Baker alleges that Madix agreed to pay her 45 percent of the advance and royalties.

However, things changed when Sandoval allegedly became “openly jealous” of the book Baker and Madix were working on. Sandoval then suggested, according to Baker, they work on a separate concept and share profits of the publication.

The cocktail book ended up being co-authored by Madix, Sandoval and Danny Pellegrino. Baker says the latter book infringes on the original concept she had of the publication she was working on with the couple.

Following the lawsuit going public, Madix and Sandoval released a statement reacting to being sued.

“The allegations presented are false and frivolous,” they told E! News. “We will vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless claims.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval | Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ coming back?

Sandoval and Madix are facing the lawsuit as their future on Vanderpump Rules seem uncertain. Jax Taylor, one of the OG cast members, just announced he was exiting the series.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding, and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor posted on Instagram announcing his exit. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s exits come after a series of firings from the show. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who had been on the show since the beginning, were axed following their racist actions against Faith Stowers. Schroeder and Doute alleged that Stowers was a Black woman police were looking for and reportedly called authorities on her.

Cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 | Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules has not officially been cancelled and it looks like things are set for another season soon. Andy Cohen hinted that the show still had a lot of other cast members that had a story to tell.

“Listen, they’ve got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Arianna [Madix], the new people. I mean, that’s a solid cast,” Cohen said on Radio Andy. “When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.