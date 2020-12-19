Tom Flanagan: Saying UNDRIP contains no veto is disingenuous

Article content continued

The obvious meaning of FPIC is an Indigenous veto

The connection with C-15 is that British Columbia had passed similar legislation just a few months before. Pipeline opponents, supported by UN officials, tried to legitimize their opposition by invoking the new legislation, in effect claiming a right of veto. The blockade ultimately failed because both Canada and B.C. wanted the pipeline built, and it was unclear whether the so-called traditional chiefs represented anyone beyond themselves. But it’s not hard to imagine circumstances where such a blockade, invoking UNDRIP and FPIC, could succeed.

Natural resource industries were severely disrupted by the Supreme Court’s new consultation jurisprudence, starting in 2005. At first the right to be consulted was invoked mainly by opponents of development, encouraged by outside funding from American environmental foundations. The result was interminable delay leading to the death of such projects as the Northern Gateway and (almost) Trans Mountain pipelines. But over time, First Nations and Métis have come to welcome resource development and now focus on sharing ownership and benefitting in other ways. At the same time, corporations realize they need Indigenous peoples as workers, investors and political allies.

The last thing Canada needs now is another round of uncertainty caused by the imposition of new and untested legal language. We should remember the wise words of Cree business consultant Dale Swampy: “The discussion on UNDRIP has focused narrowly on the ability of Indigenous peoples to say ‘no’ to economic development. Ensuring equitable participation in, and benefits from, the modern economy — being able to say ‘yes’ to development — is just as important to the well-being of Indigenous peoples.”

Tom Flanagan is professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary and senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.