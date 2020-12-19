Tom Cruise Reportedly Dating His Mission: Impossible 7 Co-Star Hayley Atwell

It looks like there was at least one person who didn’t mind Tom Cruise’s most recent outburst about film crew breaking Covid-19 protocols.

That’s because there’s a new report that suggests the Hollywood actor is dating his new Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Page Six, both Cruise and Hayley apparently “hit it off from day one” One source close to the situation say that they have been smitten with each other ever since they met on the set of the film.

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source added.

Reps for both actors have not confirmed or denied the dating reports. Meanwhile, it seems as though the Internet is agreeing with Tom Cruise’s stance on Covid-19 protocols.

The Hollywood actor “let it rip,” so to speak, on set set workers who apparently broke Covid-19 rules on the set of Mission: Impossible. Sources say that the megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that everyone is following social distancing rules while filming in Britain.

Tom Cruise then made it clear that he was feeling frustrated over the fact that he is doing everything he can to keep filming during the pandemic, despite all of the risks.

Cruise can be heard screaming in a secret audio, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for many people to take to their social media accounts to weigh in on Tom’s rant.

Many comments included, “Cruise isn’t being some diva mad that her latte is cold. He’s responding to gross negligence that could shut the whole business down and get people seriously ill. If the film set gets shut down on a project like this, there are huge numbers of people working from home depending on the film getting completed who will lose work because of carelessness on the set. The alternative to being firm and loud in this situation is to just quietly fire people. Cruise is saving these peoples’ jobs by being firm and getting loud, so that the problem is dealt with before it gets to sweeping terminations.”

Another social media user wrote, “I can’t imagine the pressure he’s under to try to keep 2 movies filming during a pandemic. If the virus spreads through production, it’s not just the tens of millions lost which will translate into lost jobs, but it’s the lives that may be lost. He didn’t yell at them to punish them, but to make an example out of them to the entire cast and crew that anyone who recklessly risks everyone else’s lives and livelihoods will be fired. Good for him.”

