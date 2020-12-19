Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta, Nikkhil Advani arrive at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

The first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards are happening right now in Mumbai. The event has specially been organized to honour incredible talent in the OTT space. From technicians to actors, everyone will be accoladed for their impressive contribution today. The morning session of the function was held with many renowned directors and a few actors in attendance.

We snapped Tisca Chopra, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Onir, Niranjan Iyengar, Ayesha Khanna, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Seema Pahwa and several others from the industryat the red carpet of the event. They all turned up looking sharp and we’ve got you all the pictures from the spot. Take a look…