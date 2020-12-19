Tiger Woods’ son Charlie’s incredible eagle at PNC Championship, trash-talk of Justin Thomas

He sent social media into meltdown with his perfect carbon-copy swing.

Then Charlie Woods, son of golf icon Tiger Woods, wowed with an eagle and some snappy trash talk at the PNC Championship father-son event.

Woods Jr, 11, drilled a 175-yard five wood to within four feet of the cup on the third hole at the Grande Lakes Orlando course. He made no mistake with the putt.

“That’s your first eagle,” Tiger said to Charlie.

After footage of him swinging the club alongside Tiger went viral, the world was watching Charlie – including NBA megastar LeBron James.

But it wasn’t just his game that made an impression. Charlie apparently has his dad’s penchant for sledging.

Team Woods was paired with Justin Thomas, a former world No.1 and major winner, who was playing with his father, Mike. On the 13th hole, Charlie Woods nailed a driver, while Thomas found a bunker.

Woods Jr walked to the bunker and dropped a handwritten note for Thomas to find, which said: “DRAW HOLE”.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Tiger Woods’ close friend and former college teammate, Notah Begay, said on the broadcast.

Thomas, a polished trash-talker himself, could only laugh; as he looked around bemused, Charlie Woods doffed his cap with a grin. At least Thomas already known what he was in for, playing with Woods Jr.

“Although he’s never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad,” Thomas said of Charlie Woods pre-tournament.

“It will be fun. We’ll have that like inner tournament within a tournament, trying to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun.

“He likes to needle me a little bit and I have to remind myself that he’s 11-years-old sometimes. I need to remind myself sometimes that I need to watch what I say.

“They are very similar. Who wouldn’t want to be like your dad if your dad was Tiger Woods? He definitely has all the mannerisms.”

Charlie Woods plays his shot from the second tee as Tiger Woods looks at the PNC Championship. (Getty)

Team Woods was down the leaderboard at 10-under after day one of the best-ball tournament, yet Charlie Woods is the youngest player ever to compete in the special two-day event.

The field features 20 players who have either won majors or the PGA Tour’s Players Championship. Team Kuchar, comprising PGA Tour veteran Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron, held the lead at 14-under.