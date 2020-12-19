This training shows you how to flip real estate for profit, and it’s 97% off today

Source: StackCommerce

Flipping real estate can be a very effective way to grow your savings. But, how do you get started? The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix & Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle offers 30 hours of essential knowledge, and it’s now 97% off at $39.99.

While technology can help you save money, the banks are offering pretty bad interest rates right now. In contrast, purchasing a property in a good neighborhood is almost guaranteed to provide a great return.

Perfect for first-time investors, this collection of nine courses leads you through the process. Through concise video lessons, you’ll learn how to find properties with potential, and be able to estimate the upside.

The course also looks at key concepts in residential real estate — from underwriting to securitization — and you even get DIY tips for fixer-upper properties.

Your guide is Symon He, a licensed broker and serial entrepreneur with impressive knowledge of real estate. As an instructor, he is rated at 4.4/5/5 stars by former students.

Order now for $39.99 to get lifetime access to all the content, usually worth $1,600 in total.



The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix & Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.