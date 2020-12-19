This Fan Theory Could Explain the Point of the Professors and What Will Happen in the Finale

It seems like the majority of fans are enjoying Power Book II: Ghost — some even more than the original series. But at the same time, there’s still a lot of confusion around the significance of Professor Carrie Milgram and her ex Jabari Reynolds.

Both of them are heavily featured in the first season of the show. But, as of writing, neither of them seems to have a substantial purpose. However, there’s a new theory circulating the Internet that ties them into the larger story arc and sets the stage for what could happen in season 2.

Professor Carrie Milgram and Jabari Reynolds were introduced in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

A spinoff of the original Starz series, Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick as he begins his studies at Stansfield University.

One of his teachers is Professor Milgram, who happens to be love-and-sex addict. She previously dated fellow Stansfield staffer Jabari Reynolds, who is extremely manipulative, but their relationship faltered after he wrote a book about her and her addiction.

Their relationship remains toxic, to say the least, but as actor Melanie Liburd (Milgram) told TV Insider: “They just can’t seem to let each other go.”

Throughout season one, they go back and forth about possibly rekindling their relationship. As of episode seven, Milgram has totally shut him down, choosing instead to continue her secret love affair with Stansfield basketball star Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross. Jabari becomes extremely jealous, aware that she’s seeing someone else. But he still doesn’t know it’s Zeke.

This fan theory reveals what could happen with the professors

As season one draws to a close, a social media user took to Reddit to share their ideas of what could happen in the finale. They believe Jabari’s plagiarism will be exposed and that he’ll also discover the truth about Milgram’s love life, causing a breakdown that will lead to him killing Zeke. This, they say, will finally tie in all the characters: Tariq, the professors, and the Tejada family.

“His death (particularly at the hands of Jabari) would bring the Tejadas closer to Stanfield than Tariq would like,” the Redditor continued.

“Zeke would shake up the most amount of characters and introduce the most interesting subplots,” they continued. “New characters as well, since his immediate family would show up looking for answers. … Killing Zeke will change the game for all involved and dealing with its consequences will bring Tariq one step closer to becoming Ghost.”

There hasn’t been any comment on this theory from those attached to the show. However, it received many upvotes and positive comments from other Redditors.

What we actually know about the remainder of the first season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

When asked what viewers could expect in the remaining episodes, showrunner and creator Courtney Kemp told Entertainment Weekly it gets “more intense.”

“All of the relationships get much more complicated. Tariq has make some decisions, some familiar faces from Power show back up. It’s intense,” she added.

There’s widespread speculation that Tommy Egan will show up, especially because Tasha St. Patrick named him as Ghost’s murderer. But you’ll have to stay tuned to see whether it actually happens. Watch Power Book II: Ghost at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays on Starz.