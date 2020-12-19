Think Bitcoin will hit $100K? These traders will take that bet By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Cryptocurrency derivatives platform Deribit is letting traders bet on a $100,000 (BTC) price — and within a certain period, no less.

As of Thursday, Deribit users can bet on the flagship cryptocurrency reaching $100,000 via options contracts that expire on Sept. 24, 2021. The lofty strike price was established following a surge in daily trade volumes.