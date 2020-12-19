The threats to DeFi’s sustainability — and how to fix them By Cointelegraph

The threats to DeFi’s sustainability — and how to fix them
In the space of 12 months, DeFi has become a $15 billion industry — spawning governance tokens that are now worth even more than .
But the rapid explosion of protocols has brought considerable growing pains… and concerns that the sector is not on a sustainable footing. When interest rates in conventional savings accounts stand at a fraction of a percent, while yield farming generates triple-digit returns, it’s inevitable that questions will emerge about whether this is a bubble that’s fit to burst.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.