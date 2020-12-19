The rise of Inverse.Finance By Cointelegraph

A lifetime in 24 Tweets: The rise of Inverse.Finance
Consisting of 24 Tweets over a 48-hour period, Inverse.Finance’s social media presence reads like a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup story in hyperdrive.
Over the course of its short life the fledgling protocol has already attracted $4.3 million in total value locked (a figure that seems to be rising as fast as solo developer Nour Haridy can raise the hardcap), luring depositors with the promise of passive ETH gains on DAI — gains powered by permissioned early access Yearn.Finance’s forthcoming, yield-bearing v2 vaults.
A new lego
