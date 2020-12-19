The number one reason why business ideas don’t get off the ground

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

If you’ve been sitting on a great business idea and are waiting for the perfect time to launch, stop waiting. Sure, starting a new business can be daunting, particularly in the midst of a pandemic, but with the right mindset and tools, you can avoid one of the top reasons many startups fail: too much too soon.

The future of work is digital, and more traditional businesses need to make that transition quickly. Getting your startup off the ground with a simple, user-friendly interface will mean you are one step ahead of even established companies trying to pivot. Many burgeoning businesses fail due to overcomplicating their product and having a general lack of focus, even when the idea behind it all is top-notch. It’s understandable. Any entrepreneur should be passionate about their venture—but that excitement can cause you to bog down your product with features it just doesn’t need yet.

Whatever you’re releasing, make sure you’re building something that’s easy for adopters to understand and relatively easy for your team to develop. You can always evolve the product once it’s been out in the world and you’ve gotten both user feedback and full exposure to glitches.

Zoho Creator Premium Plan offers you a one-year subscription that will help you do just that. Use it to create multi-platform apps with little or no coding. Zoho Creator gives you the power to create web and mobile applications securely and seamlessly on its low-code platform. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface empowers developers and business owners to build applications that satisfy all their unique requirements with ease.