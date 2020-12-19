The Mandalorian season 3 release date, cast, and plot

Following the shocking season 2 finale, The Mandalorian‘s third season will mark a significant shift in the overall narrative. Long gone are the days of Din and Grogu traveling the stars together in search of Jedi, occasionally running into Imperial forces. So begins the bounty hunter’s time alone to rethink where he goes from here now that his foundling is back with other Force users. He’ll probably part ways with Bo-Katan and Cara Dune, for the time being, embarking on a life similar to the one he led before he met The Child, or he’ll attempt to reconnect with Grogu in some form or fashion.

On top of this, Moff Gideon is in custody after losing to Din in combat. Without his trusty Darksaber and Imperial troops behind him, he has nowhere to turn … or so it seems at the moment. Gideon is no slouch, and likely planned his entire capture and is already coming up with a plan to escape his imprisonment and exact his revenge in short order.

Bo-Katan’s journey is about to take an unexpected turn thanks to a key mistake Din made in “Chapter 16: The Rescue.” As the person who disarmed Gideon, he’s the rightful owner of the Darksaber and, by proxy, the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Since Bo-Katan is the one who wanted the ancient weapon in the first place, she’ll have to make a crucial choice in the coming episodes. Does she face off against Din in a bid to reclaim the Darksaber, or find alternate means to reunite her people? We’ll just have to wait and see once The Mandalorian returns in almost exactly one year.