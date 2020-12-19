The Mandalorian fans demand this new Luke Skywalker

This is not the first time people have noticed that Sebastian Stan and Mark Hamill bear a striking resemblance to one another. On May 10, 2016, @Live_for_Films tweeted a picture of Hamill as Skywalker next to a photo of Sebastian Stan’s face superimposed over it, and the likeness is “uncanny” — in a good way, for once. In fact, the similarity is so clear that Hamill himself retweeted the image, adding, “5 O’ CLOCK SHADOW LUKE w /Dreamboat Gaze Power- Collect ’em All!”

At Rhode Island Comic-Con in 2017, Stan was asked about the similarity between him and Hamill. He responded: “I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker, I’d be very happy.” In short: fans had every reason to believe that their wish upon a star from a galaxy far, far away would come true. Hamill enjoyed the comparison, and Stan was quite obviously up for the challenge. So when instead of Stan’s face they saw CGI Hamill instead, fans were displeased.

Twitter user @djesson81 did not mince words when writing, “Jesus Christ, just use Sebastian Stan for Luke rather than this janky PS3 cut seen [sic] looking version we got! Tarkin, Leia, and now this. It doesn’t work. Stop it!!” User @LucciProduced was a little kinder, but made the more important point by writing, “CGI looked good for what we got but if Luke is gonna be in the show now I hope they get Sebastian Stan to play him.”

Simply put: There is a limit to how long people will accept a CGI face in a live-action world. In other words, if Luke is meant to be a big part of The Mandalorian‘s third season, there’s going to have to be a better long-term solution. Or, as @PRabbitholes put it: “Just get Sebastian Stan to be play Luke FFS they’re basically clones.”

The cloners on Kamino were unavailable for comment.