The Late Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Accuses Her Mother Sofia Orbieta Laine of Extortion!

Vanessa Bryant’s family drama has just gotten a whole lot worse as she is accusing her own mother Sofia Urbieta Laine of extortion over a lawsuit demanding financial support. Here’s what you need to know.

According to new reports, Kobe Bryant’s widow says that she will not give in to the false demands of her own mother apparently alleged that Kobe “promised to take care” of her for life and is seeking financial support along the lines of that promise. Vanessa Bryant responded on Thursday with a statement that accused her mother of seeking to “extort a financial windfall” from her family in the wake of Kobe’s death.

Vanessa Bryant’s Family Drama Has Just Gotten A Whole Lot Worse

“Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promise did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe’s promises,” the lawsuit claims.

Vanessa, who lost her 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the same helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe, says her mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort her.

“I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny,” Vanessa said. “I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”

“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” Vanessa alleges. “She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers.”

Vanessa also claims her mother has “demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV” and “because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims.”

Vanessa adds that Laine is “now trying to get more money than my husband and I ever spent to provide for her while he was alive.” She also criticizes the lawsuit as “frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful.”

“She has no regard for how this is affecting my children and me,” she says, claiming, “She wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life while continuing to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004. My husband and I have never discouraged or kept her from providing for herself.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.