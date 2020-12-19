The iconic ’90s movie Bruce Willis passed on

So why did Bruce Willis pass on Ghost? Well, he’d just experienced breakout success after a little movie called Die Hard (regularly ranked among the greatest action movies ever made) placed him on the precipice of superstardom. As such, he was understandably a bit careful about how he followed up that breakthrough role. Willis was also quite busy the year following his Die Hard breakout, shooting the final season of his hit TV show Moonlighting and voicing the precocious kiddo in the classic ’90s comedy Look Who’s Talking.

Willis was also busy lining up high-profile flicks for 1990 with Die Hard 2, Look Who’s Talking 2, and The Bonfire of the Vanities all premiering the same year Ghost was released. And no, he wasn’t the first big name to say no to Ghost; Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, and Kevin Bacon all supposedly passed on the script. That ultimately worked out for the best for everyone, including Patrick Swayze who delivered one of his most memorable performances in a role it’s hard to imagine any of the aforementioned actors improving upon.

The joke is, of course, that Willis — perhaps motivated by missing out on Ghost‘s blockbuster run nearly a decade earlier — ended the ’90s portraying a ghost in one of the decade’s most enduring hits, M. Night Shyamalan’s head-spinning 1999 supernatural marvel The Sixth Sense. Released in late-summer of ’99, The Sixth Sense would see the same sort of unexpected success as Ghost, going on to rake it in at he box office and earn a slew of Oscar nominations to boot.