The horror villain people fans is the hardest to defeat

The horror movie villain people would least like to face off against is none other than Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street series. He won with a resounding 22.19% of the vote, almost double that of the runners up. If you’re familiar with his particular brand of menacing terror, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

There are several key elements to Freddy’s approach that put him at the top of the list, and, just like real estate, the most important is location. While the Xenomorph lives in the far reaches of space, Leatherface makes his home in Texas, and Derry, Maine, is the domain of Pennywise, Freddy lives in your dreams. No matter where you go, you will eventually enter his realm when you fall asleep, and, as many unfortunate characters in the Nightmare on Elm Street movies have learned the hard way, there’s no way to escape sleep.

Once you are asleep and in Freddy’s clutches, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to overcome the supernatural aspects of his power. He can shapeshift, bend reality, and use any number of deceptive tricks to slice and dice his victims when they least expect it. Michael Myers and Jigsaw may inspire fear with the brutality of their approach, but their torments are merely physical. With Freddy, there is no way to predict where, when, or how he will attack, which puts him ahead of the pack.

There’s one more important thing to note about Freddy’s victory: it finally puts to bed the age old philosophical debate that is Freddy vs. Jason.