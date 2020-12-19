The F.D.A.’s emergency authorization of Moderna’s vaccine is expected today.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected on Friday to authorize the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, in recognition of the nation’s urgent need to blunt the pandemic that has broken record after record in U.S. deaths, hospitalizations and economic losses.

The rapid progress from lab to human trials to public inoculation has been almost revolutionary, given that vaccine development has traditionally taken years.

Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass.-based company that worked on its product in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, is helping shepherd in a new technology based on genetic material called messenger or mRNA, whichPfizer’s vaccine with BioNTech also uses. In both companies’ clinical trials of tens of thousands of Americans, the vaccines proved to be roughly 94 to 95 percent effective. Both versions require two shots.

The two vaccines are reaching the arms of an anxious public before vaccines using more traditional technology, and their deployment has become even more urgent as other companies’ efforts have faltered in recent months.