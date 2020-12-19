‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Finale Trailer Teases Tayshia Adams’ Emotional Choice Between Her Final Three Men

Whoever Tayshia Adams picks on The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, Bachelor Nation fans should prepare for some waterworks. For the past few weeks, viewers have grown attached to the final three men. So whatever happens in the last episode, we know it’s going to be dramatic. And now, the latest Bachelorette finale promo trailer confirmed Adams’ ending will be an emotional journey — here’s what to expect.

Tayshia Adams picks her finale three on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16

Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images



RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Reality Steve’s Latest Spoilers Spark New Theories About Who Tayshia Adams Ends Up With

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 proved how difficult it was for Adams to choose between Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, and Ben Smith. The final four men had their Hometown dates. And ultimately, every contestant impressed the lead. Then ahead of the rose ceremony, Adams admitted she was falling for all four cast members.

“I have a rose ceremony tonight, and it’s really weighing on me,” Adams said. “I had such an amazing week with Ben, Brendan, Ivan, and Zac. The problem is that I’m definitely falling for all of them. I have to make a decision, and I have to follow my heart. It’s not easy. Life with each of them could be amazing. But unfortunately, I can’t be with all four of them.”

In the end, Adams picked Zac, Brendan, and Ivan as her top three. She eliminated Ben, as he wasn’t able to express how he really felt. However, Ben was just starting to realize he was in love with Adams. So he left the show thinking that he “blew it.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale trailer hints Tayshia Adams’ ending is emotional

RELATED: ‘BIP’: Chris Harrison Teases 2 ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Members for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

While Ben’s elimination was difficult for some viewers, The Bachelorette Season 16 finale trailer reminded everyone of Adams’ remaining men. In the teaser, Ivan, Zac, and Brendan progressed their relationships during Fantasy Suites week. Ivan told Adams he was “falling in love” with her. Zac was excited about the “best overnight” after the “best day ever.” Then Brendan was spotted with Adams as they seemingly shopped for engagement rings together.

The Bachelorette finale promo also hinted at quite a bit of drama as jealousy may start to creep in. “It’s a strange dynamic at this point,” Brendan said in the preview. “I have certain nerves and I’m a little anxious.” Then Ivan and Zac echoed Brendan’s comment. They noted that Fantasy Suites were “definitely a little tough” and felt like “the elephant in the room.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams’ Ending Contains ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Devastating’ Moments

Meanwhile, Adams admitted she was in love with more than one person. “The fact that you can love more than one person at one time, it’s been hard to navigate,” she said.

A contestant offscreen also shared something happens that “could be the bomb that just explodes everything.” Then Adams was seen with a producer and appeared to be freaking out. “There’s a rose ceremony,” she said. “What do I do with that?”

As The Bachelorette trailer continued, the franchise suggested Adams will be on the verge of making a mistake. Adams revealed she didn’t want to experience the same “heartache” as her previous marriage. The voiceover was also paired with a clip of the lead crying. Then in the final shot, Adams’ father revealed he was concerned about his daughter. “Tayshia, frankly, I’m worried,” he said. “I don’t want you to be making the biggest mistake of your life.”

What we know about ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 finale

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Says Zac Clark Is ‘Future Husband Material’

According to ABC’s press release, The Bachelorette Season 16 finale will be a two-night event on Dec. 21 and 22. The release also gave some context to the clips in the preview. In the Dec. 21 episode, one of Adams’ early frontrunners will become “suddenly anxious” during his Fantasy Suite date, which could potentially ruin their alone time together.

Nevertheless, it seems the Fantasy Suite reveal will not be as dramatic as the next “bombshell surprise.” The release confirmed a man Adams “can’t forget” will return in The Bachelorette finale. Meanwhile, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay will give Adams some advice during this “crucial time.”

Moving on to the Dec. 22 episode, ABC teased Adams will experience a “shocking rose ceremony.” However, the bachelorette will still be excited to introduce her final suitors to her family. The release also questioned whether the remaining contestants will be able to win over her family.

Then on proposal day, it seems Adams will be emotional. And apparently, not even host Chris Harrison will be able to understand her tears. So will Adams receive her happy ending? Stay tuned. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight from early December 2020, Harrison hinted Bachelor Nation viewers will see Adams broken-hearted in The Bachelorette finale.

“It is incredibly emotional,” Harrison said of the last episode. “When you see her broken-hearted and you see her at that level, it’s just different. It really does hit you in a different way.”

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!