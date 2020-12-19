The ‘Arendelle Yule Log’ From Anna and Elsa’s Castle Is Still on Disney+, Perfect for Some Disney Holiday Magic Vibes

The weather outside is frightful, but the cold never bothered these characters anyway. Now, Disney+ subscribers can relax in front of the Arendelle Yule Log for two holiday seasons in a row.

Here’s what we know about this festive animation and other Frozen and Christmas-related projects available on Disney’s streaming platform.

Disney+ released a ‘Yule Log’ inspired by ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’

Ever wondered what it was like to spend Christmas in a castle? Now, you can virtually relax by the fire, thanks to a video from Disney+ titled the “Arendelle Yule Log.”

This is an animated fireplace inside Anna and Elsa’s castle, complete with a mini Christmas tree to the side and five stockings hung up for Santa. For those without a subscription to Disney+, there’s a shorter version of the Yule Log available on Facebook.

The streaming platform captioned it, “PSA for anyone not made of snow (looking at you, Olaf): Cozy up by the fire with this Arendelle Castle Yule Log inspired by Frozen, available now for your holiday party needs.”

There are other holiday productions featuring the Disney princesses and their castles

This wouldn’t be the only holiday-related production inspired by the Disney princesses. In 1997, the Walt Disney Company released Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, the sequel to Beauty and the Beast. In it, Belle tries to get the Beast into the holiday spirit with some decorations and Christmas cheer.

However, there are also other shorts featuring Anna, Elsa, and all of their friends. Recently, Disney+ released their exclusive short, Once Upon a Snowman, which told the story of Olaf’s adventure after Elsa brought him to life.

Disney+ currently holds the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’ for streaming

If you want to revisit the story of Anna and Elsa, subscribing to Disney+ is your best bet. This streaming platform has Disney Princess movies including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Princess and the Frog, Frozen, and the recently-released Frozen 2.

For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, in addition to the Arendelle Yule Log and Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, fans can watch stories featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas and their adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

If you’re in the mood for a live-action holiday movie, though, Disney’s subscription service has you covered. Disney+ currently holds the Home Alone collection, as well as The Santa Clause movies and even an exclusive and original Christmas film starring Anna Kendrick, Noelle.

Both Frozen movies are available for binge-watching on Disney’s streaming platform. There’s also television specials available that feature Olaf, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and all of their friends. To learn more about Disney+ and to subscribe, visit their website.