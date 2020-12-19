Terra Protocol (LUNA) rallies 66% after DeFi and stablecoin launch By Cointelegraph

Terra Protocol (LUNA) rallies 66% after DeFi and stablecoin launch
Throughout 2020 a handful of new stablecoins launched and many analysts have suggested that stablecoin growth is the backbone of the crypto sector and partially responsible for the current rally.
For many traders, stablecoins provide a safe place to shelter during volatile periods in Bitcoin and altcoins but there are other ways to interact with these fiat-pegged assets.
