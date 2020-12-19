Taylor Swift Wrote This Song on ‘evermore’ After Getting Drunk

Taylor Swift surprised everyone when she released her album evermore on Dec. 11. The album is a follow-up and sister album to Swift’s album folklore which she released on July 24.

Like with folklore, Swift collaborated with producers Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Bryce Dessner on evermore. In an interview with Billboard, Aaron Dessner discussed the process behind creating evermore and revealed that Swift wrote one of the songs on the album after getting drunk.

Taylor Swift | Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

Taylor Swift surprised fans with ‘evermore’

Swift turned 31 years old on Dec. 13. She announced that evermore would be released in celebration of her birthday on Dec. 10, and the album was released just hours later at midnight EST on Dec. 11.

On Twitter, Swift explained why she chose to release another album so soon after folklore.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” Swift tweeted.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

RELATED: How To Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Concert on Disney+

In the Twitter thread, she continued, “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Taylor Swift wrote ”Tis the D*mn Season’ after getting drunk

In addition to collaborating with Aaron Dessner, Antonoff, and Bryce Dessner, evermore also features Bon Iver, Haim, and the National. The album includes 15 tracks and two bonus tracks are featured on the physical version of the album.

After the release of folklore, Disney+ released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Nov. 25. The film showed Swift’s first time performing the songs from folklore with Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

While speaking with Billboard, Aaron Dessner revealed that Swift wrote “‘Tis the D*mn Season” after rehearsals for the Disney+ film, saying:

“… after the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, [Taylor] stayed for quite a while and we recorded a lot. She actually wrote ”Tis the D*mn Season’ when she arrived for the first day of rehearsal. We played all night and drank a lot of wine after the fireside chat — and we were all pretty drunk, to be honest — and then I thought she went to bed. But the next morning, at 9:00 a.m. or something, she showed up and was like, ‘I have to sing you this song,’ and she had written it in the middle of the night. That was definitely another moment [where] my brain exploded, because she sang it to me in my kitchen, and it was just surreal.”

Will they make a third album?

Ever since the release of evermore, Swifties have been convinced that Swift could release another album as a follow-up to folklore and evermore. However, Aaron Dessner does not think a new album will happen, at least not anytime soon.

“I think we both feel like it was Mission: Impossible — and we pulled it off. I imagine that we’ll make music together in some ways forever, because it was that sort of chemistry, and I’m so thankful and grateful for what happened, but I think there’s a lot there,” he told Billboard. “It’s not just the two albums, there’s also bonus tracks, and two of my favorite songs aren’t even on this record. We’re not pouring into another one now.”

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

He continued, “The National is starting to talk about making music, and I think she’ll probably take a break. But I’m so excited for any future things we might do — it’s definitely a lifelong relationship.”

So while it seems Swift will collaborate with Aaron Dessner again, for now fans will simply have to enjoy evermore and folklore.