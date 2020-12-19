Tamar Braxton’s Devastating Reason for Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton is on the mend following a shocking attempted suicide over the summer. The “Love & War” singer says issues with We TV for her show Braxton Family Values sent her to the brink. In a new interview, Braxton also says that her belief that she was not doing her best as a mother also sent her over the edge.

Tamar Braxton says her insecurities as a mother contributed to her attempted suicide

Braxton is opening up about what led her to want to take her own life. In an upcoming episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Live series Peace of Mind, Braxton says the fear that her son, Logan, would be embarrassed by her portrayal on reality television played a part.

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I thought that I was embarrassing him being a fool on tv,” an emotional Braxton said.

She continued: “In that moment. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here’s his loud-mouthed ghetto mama because I knew that what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was.”

Braxton since focused on intensive therapy and says she’s getting stronger by the day. In an emotional Instagram post amid her recovery, Braxton spoke to the despite she felt as a mother and how her second chance at life revitalized her focus on motherhood.

“It is of the utmost importance that find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for the sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation,” Braxton wrote.

Tamar Braxton also said issues from ‘Braxton Family Values’ led to her depression

Braxton previously appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss her ongoing struggle with depression. According to the talented singer, she grew increasingly depressed over believing her portrayal on Braxton Family Values was negative.

Per Braxton, she was made out to look like the problem child within her family. She blames the show for the estrangement between her and her sisters.

“I created the Braxton Family Values because I wanted to be an example part of the Black community with five Black amazing sisters, with all different walks of life, who can inspire and help and people can learn from our experiences along the way,” she told Hall. “We weren’t teaching anything but being devilish and I didn’t want to do that.”

She also admits to contributing to the issues within her family in order to have a successful show.

“Sometimes you that comes with embarrassing your friends or embarrassing your siblings. I don’t think I sold my soul [to keep the show on],” she said. “I don’t think at the time I knew exactly what I was doing. I think that for the show and for my family we wanted to have a great show and sometimes that is making the deal with the devil and that is doing things that you wouldn’t normally do.”

Braxton was noticeably absent from season 7 of Braxton Family Values. She is no longer under contract with We TV and vows to never participate in reality television again.