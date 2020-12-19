T.I. Under Fire Again for Calling Time Spent With His Daughters ‘Thot Prevention Hours’

T.I. has become synonymous with putting his foot in his mouth. His comments regarding women and their bodies are oftentimes ruled as misogynistic. The rapper and Family Hustle star rarely backs down from public criticism, having no issues with defending his views, especially in terms of his daughter Deyjah. He’s now under scrutiny for recent comments made likening bonding time with his daughter to preventing them from becoming seemingly promiscuous.

T.I. and family | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

T.I. says bonding time with daughters is ‘thot prevention hours’

While speaking with rapper 21 Savage on his popular podcast ExpediTIously, the conversation regarding parenting came into play, particularly the difference in parenting one’s son versus their daughter. Both men agree that they take different approaches to parenting their daughters and consider themselves more protective.

Source: YouTube

Related: T.I. Says People ‘Jumped to Conclusions’ About His Remarks Regarding His Daughter, Deyjah Harris

T.I.’s revelation that he considers his one-on-one time with his daughter as “thot prevention hours” has many social media users upset. During the chat, T.I. told Savage, “Lil Duval calls it ‘thot prevention hours,’ you’ve got to put in them thot prevention hours,” he said.

He went on to say that ‘thot prevention hours’ are imperative to prevent women from becoming exotic dancers, adding:

“Keep your daughter off the pole! You know what I’m saying? You’re spending time, going to daddy-daughter dances, taking them on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours that you are putting in.”

T.I. previously came under fire for comments about his daughter’s intimate life

T.I. takes his role as a father seriously, even in terms of sexual education. While appearing as a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast, the rapper made a shocking admission regarding having his daughter’s virginity assessed.

“Not only have we had the conversation, but we also have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her…I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he said.

Source: YouTube

Related: After T.I. Interview, New York Lawmakers Introduced a Bill to Prevent Hymen Checks to Determine ‘Virginity’

The self-proclaimed “Rubberband man” acknowledged a woman’s hymen can be broken outside of sexual activity, but dismissed such with another explanation, saying:

“So then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity’. So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

He initially stated that his comments were taken out of context. T.I. later appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk alongside his wife Tiny to address the controversy.

He offered up an apology. His daughter admitted on their family reality series that as a result of being publicly embarrassed by T.I., their relationship suffered and communication was minimal.

The comments were later edited out of the podcast episode and the hosts issued their own apology.