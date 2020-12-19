Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled following Tasmania COVID-19 quarantine decision

The Sydney to Hobart yacht race has been cancelled after the Tasmanian government’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine period for travellers from greater Sydney.

The 150 registered sailors had been on tenterhooks as COVID-19 threatened to scupper the famous race for the first time in 75 years.

And those fears became reality on Saturday night as race organisers pulled the pin as Sydney’s virus outbreak worsened.

The Tasmanian government had earlier declared that Greater Sydney was regarded as risky due to the ongoing outbreak in the locked-down Northern Beaches region (which in Tasmania remains a “high-risk” area).

Earlier, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein admitted the race would be a long shot to go ahead.

2019 Sydney to Hobart (Getty)

“These developments will be very challenging for the organisers and whether that race can proceed,” he said.