Sydney COVID-19 outbreak leads to potential SCG Test match reshuffle, MCG, Gabba options, Australia vs India news

Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak has caused Cricket Australia to weigh up moving the New Year’s Test to Melbourne or Brisbane in a fixture re-shuffle.

The SCG’s hopes of hosting the traditional New Year’s fixture have been dashed in recent days with states progressively closing their borders to New South Wales after the Northern Beaches cluster.

Cricket Australia’s coronavirus working group is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the prospect of moving the third Test of the India series.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, back-to-back Tests at the MCG is looming as a potential option due to being easier for broadcasters to manage.

“Broadcast sources believe the prospect of the MCG hosting the Boxing Day Test and then being turned around for a New Year’s Test on January 7 is a real possibility,” the report read.

“It would certainly help the broadcast partners Fox Cricket and Channel 7 because the networks would be set-up and wouldn’t need to shift to another location.”

Another option for Cricket Australia is to move the January 7 Test to Brisbane before playing the fourth Test in Sydney.

“According to CA, the leading option was still to play the match from January 7 to 11 in Sydney but if not, swapping the third and fourth Tests between Sydney and Brisbane was the top alternative,” a Sydney Morning Herald report read.

“The reason that option has been identified as the best back-up plan is to allow for the Australian and Indian teams, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders more easily.

“If the growing cluster in Sydney prompted the Queensland government to close its border to people from the city, it could make it impossible to travel north from Sydney to Brisbane for the fourth Test.”