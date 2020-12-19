Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Browns-Giants Showdown tournaments

Browns vs. Giants was flexed into Sunday Night Football, which means we get to enjoy the possibilities in a DraftKings Showdown for this Week 15 primetime game. While both teams are second place in their respective divisions, this looks like a mismatch on paper in favor of Cleveland, and our lineup reflects that.

We’ve chosen the three highest-priced Browns players, but they aren’t in our captain spot. That goes to Donovan Peoples-Jones, who’s a big-play threat and frees up some money to choose a few Giants we don’t feel terribly about.

MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to win a Showdown contest

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Browns vs. Giants

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns ($6,900)

Peoples-Jones has shown two weeks in a row that he’s a deep threat for Cleveland as the Browns’ No. 3 wide receiver. A Giants secondary that’s without James Bradberry this week will be vulnerable to passes all over the field, and DPJ is the classic example of a player who only needs one to push us up the leaderboard.

FLEX: RB Nick Chubb, Browns ($11,200)

The Giants have a solid run defense, which means we’re not going with the strategy of last week that included both Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But we aren’t leaving out one of the best running backs in football, especially because his workload is pretty much assured.

FLEX: QB Baker Mayfield, Browns ($10,600)

Mayfield has shown immense growth as this season has gone on, and he’s coming off a wonderfully played game against a much better defense in Baltimore. Mayfield has broken 33 DK points two consecutive games, and even if it’s more like 23 this week, that’s more than worth it in this matchup.

FLEX: WR Jarvis Landry, Browns ($9,800)

Landry is a consistent double-digit DK point getter thanks to his high reception totals, but he does feel a bit unexciting. We’ll take unexciting but consistent in this matchup, since there’s not a huge reason to invest heavily on the New York side of things.

FLEX: WR Darius Slayton, Giants ($6,200)

More often than not, Slayton has disappointed in his second NFL season. But he’s the most talented receiver the Giants have (sorry Sterling Shepard), and he had eight targets a week ago. If Colt McCoy is going to have any success, he’ll have to involve Slayton, so we’ll hope for the best here.

FLEX: TE Evan Engram, Giants ($5,000)

Engram’s listed as questionable, but The Athletic has reported he’s expected to play. Confirm that before kickoff, but he should enjoy McCoy in charge. When McCoy started against the Seahawks a couple weeks ago, Engram was targeted eight times, which is a great workload for this price.