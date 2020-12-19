Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Dec. 14-20]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse (Season 5) [Amazon Original]

The future of the Belt is at stake as Marco Inaros wages Armageddon against the Inners.

Based on James S. A. Corey’s eponymous novel series, The Expanse was created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man) and stars Steven Strait (Magic City), Regina’s Cas Anvar (The Strain) and Dominique Tipper (Vampire Academy).

It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Toronto.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 15th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 52 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 10 reviews)

Stream The Expanse here.

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt [Amazon Original]

Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson are back for new vehicular adventures in Madagasgar, on the island of Reunion and more.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Grand Tour here.

Palm Springs

Five months after premiering on Hulu in the U.S., romantic-comedy Palm Springs is finally available in Canada via Amazon Prime Video.

The film follows two strangers who meet at a wedding only to get stuck in a time loop together.

Palm Springs was directed by Max Barbakow (The Duke: Based on the Memoir ‘I’m The Duke’ by J.P. Duke) and stars Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Original Hulu release date: July 10th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent (based on 198 reviews)

Stream Palm Springs here.

Small Axe [Amazon Original]

After individual weekly releases, all five of Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) films in the Small Axe anthology series are now streaming: Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Red, White and Blue, Alex Wheatle and Education.

Each film tells a distinct story about the lives of West Indian immigrants living in London during the 1960s and 1970s.

Some of the stars of these films include John Boyega (Star Wars series), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Shaun Parkes (Lost in Space).

Stream all five Small Axe films here.

Crave

Corner Gas Animated (Season 3)

The Dog River, Saskatchewan gang is back for more misadventures.

The majority of the original Corner Gas‘ cast returns to voice their characters’ animated counterparts, including Brent Butt (who also co-created the series and co-writes some of the episodes), Eric Peterson, Fred Ewanuick, Gabrielle Miller, Lorne Cardinal, Tara Spencer-Nairn and Nancy Robertson. However, with original Emma actress Janet Wright’s passing in 2016, Corrine Koslo now voices the character.

Original Comedy Central broadcast run: October 12th to December 14th, 2020

Crave release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 11 episodes (about 21 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Corner Gas Animated here.

The Photograph

The estranged daughter of a famous photographer falls in love with the journalist who is looking into her late mother’s life.

The Photograph was written and directed by Toronto’s Stella Meghie (The Weekend) and stars Issa Rae (Insecure) and Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta).

Original theatrical release date: February 14th, 2020

Crave release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent (based on 108 reviews)

Stream The Photograph here.

Disney+

On Pointe

Students at New York City’s School of American Ballet go through rigorous training in an effort to live out their dreams.

Disney+ Canada release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (39 to 51 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent (based on 108 reviews)

Stream On Pointe here.

Netflix

Hilda (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Hilda and her friends deal with a two-headed troll, a tower full of witches and other trouble in Trolberg.

Based on Luke Pearson’s eponymous comic series, Hilda features the voices of Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), Daisy Haggard (Breeders) and Ameerah Falzon-Ojo (So Awkward).

It’s worth noting that the series was co-produced by Ottawa-based Mercury Filmworks (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse) and Vancouver-based Atomic Cartoons (Lego Star Wars Holiday Special).

Netflix Canada release date: December 14th, 2020

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 13 episodes (23 to 46 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Hilda here.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom [Netflix Original]

In 1927 Chicago, fearless blues singer Ma Rainey joins her band for a recording session, leading to rising tensions.

Based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was directed by George C. Wolfe (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) and stars Viola Davis (Fences), the late Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) in his final film role and Glynn Turman (The Wire).

It’s important to note that while Ma Rainey marks Boseman’s final film appearance, he did record lines for Black Panther in Marvel’s What If? animated series prior to his death. Co-produced by Quebec City’s Squeeze, What If? will premiere on Disney+ in mid-2021.

Netflix Canada release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent (based on 159 reviews)

Stream Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom here.

The Ripper [Netflix Original]

This docuseries chronicles British police’s efforts in the late 1970s to find and capture the serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

Netflix Canada release date: December 16th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (47 to 51 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Ripper here.

Premium video-on-demand (PVOD)

Another Round

Following its premiere at TIFF in September, the acclaimed Danish drama Another Round is now on PVOD.

Directed and co-written by Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt) and starring Hannibal‘s Mads Mikkelsen, the film follows four friends and high school teachers who believe their lives can be improved by constant drinking.

Note that the film is in Danish with English subtitles.

PVOD release date: December 18th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 112 reviews)

On iTunes, Another Round can be rented for $6.99 or purchased for $14.99. On Google Play, meanwhile, the film is available for rent for $6.99 and purchase for $12.99. Finally, the Cineplex Store has the film for $4.99 to rent and $16.99 to purchase.

Tenet

After much buzz regarding its theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros.’ Tenet is now available on PVOD.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight), Tenet follows a secret agent who manipulates time in an effort to prevent World War III.

The film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) and Kenneth Branagh (Henry V).

Original theatrical release date: August 26th, 2020 (Canada)

PVOD release date: December 15th, 2020

Genre: Sci-fi, action, thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 301 reviews)

Tenet can be purchased for $24.99 on iTunes, $24.99 on Google Play and $29.99 on the Cineplex Store. The film will be available to rent starting on January 5th.

While Bell has confirmed that the film is coming to its Crave service sometime in 2021, you can watch at least purchase or rent it now if you don’t want to wait that long.

