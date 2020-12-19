Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

After “not feeling great” for several days in mid-March, the Watch What Happens Live host tested positive for the virus. 

On his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo executive revealed his symptoms included a ffever, a cough, tightness in his chest, some chills, loss of smell and appetite and a very achy body.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” Cohen explained. “You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back.”

But the hardest part was being isolated from his then 13-month-old son, Ben. “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet,” Cohen captioned an Instagram photo of the pair once they were back together.

