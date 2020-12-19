South Australia-NSW border remains open

The NSW border to South Australia remains open as people rush to rejoin families and loved ones for Christmas.
Thousands of people are set to fly between Sydney and Adelaide in the coming days, but so far South Australia has only imposed restrictions on travellers from Sydney’s hotspots and from the Northern Beaches.
There were more than a dozen flights between the two cities today.
But authorities are continuing to review the situation, with a border closure possible if the cluster spreads in Sydney.