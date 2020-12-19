Some Stadia users can’t play Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K due to ‘extraordinarily high usage’

Tides have turned dramatically in Stadia’s favor over the last week. Leading up to CD Projekt Red’s release of Cyberpunk 2077, the Google Stadia version seemed like an afterthought, but it has since risen as one of the best ways to play Cyberpunk 2077. Such a great way to play, in fact, that it seems like an unexpected number of people are accessing the game through Stadia.

If you subscribe to Stadia Pro, one of the main perks, in addition to bonus games provided at no-cost and discounts in the Stadia Store, is the ability to play games at 4K resolution. However, as first reported by Mobile Syrup, Google’s servers are apparently getting slammed so hard by players , so it’s difficult to provide 4K to everyone that wants it.

For some users, even with 4K enabled, the stream is stuck at 1080p. When you try to play in 4K, it says in the Stadia menu to “reopen the game” and see if that resets the feed. But even after doing so the same message persists. Using browser extensions like Stadia, you can verify the stream isn’t coming in at the requested 4K setting.