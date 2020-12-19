Shia LaBeouf Once Got Kicked Out of a Bed and Breakfast While Filming ‘Fury’ Because He Stole Chicken From the Bilderberg Meeting

Shia LaBeouf had countless stories about the strange—and at times reckless—things he’s done throughout his life. Although many of them are amusing, one about an incident that occurred while filming Fury takes the cake.

The troubled actor apparently stole some chicken from the Bilderberg meeting, which was being hosted at the same bed and breakfast he and the cast were staying at. Having stolen food from one of the most important and exclusive meetings in the world, he was forced to relocate to another bed and breakfast shortly after.

Shia LaBeouf got kicked out of a bed and breakfast while filming ‘Fury’

Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood | Rich Fury/Getty Images

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Says Tom Hardy Was So Intimidating On Set ‘He’d Pee in the Corners’ to Mark His Territory, Metaphorically Speaking

Fury was shot in various locations throughout England, which required the actors to change lodging arrangements several times. At one point during filming, LaBeouf was forced to stay at a different bed and breakfast because he disturbed a group having an important meeting.

“There was another reason they had to relocate me to another bed and breakfast,” LaBeouf said. “So there was like, a—they were having a—some kind of, some fancy meeting at one of our hotels, and they had all this chicken.

He and Jon Bernthal were really hungry and wanted some chicken

LaBeouf and one of his co-stars, Jon Bernthal, were preparing to head out for a day of shooting, but were very hungry. Bernthal advised that they wait until they got on set to eat, but LaBeouf didn’t feel like waiting.

Instead, the two decided to take some food from the catered spread that was supposed to be for the meeting’s attendees.

“Me and Bernthal were sitting on this couch one day, and we were hungry and Bernthal was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll eat when we get there,” LaBeouf said. “And I just figured, ‘Nah, f— it, we’re just gonna get this chicken. So I beelined it for the chicken. He saw the security coming, he just like, ducked out.”

Shia LaBeouf tried to steal chicken from a mysterious hotel meeting

Although Bernthal had decided not to take food from the meeting, LaBeouf went forward and grabbed a few for them to eat. Instantly, he was stopped by security, who questioned why he was there.

“Yeah, so I grabbed a couple of chickens, and then I walked out,” LaBeouf said. And as I’m walking out, security’s like, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ And I turned around, I was like, ‘Well, I’m part of this meeting, I’m just getting my chicken, everybody’s getting chicken. Relax.”

He stole chicken from the Bilderberg meeting

Although LaBeouf meant no harm, he had no idea who he had just stolen chicken from. Apparently, he had pilfered poultry from the exclusive Bilderberg meeting, which annually hosts discussions about the future of industry, politics, and society as a whole.

Needless to say, it was a very important meeting he was stealing food from.

“He’s like, ‘You know this is the Bilderberg meeting,’” LaBeouf said. “You know what the Bilderberg meeting is.”

Shocked by the information, LaBeouf finally realized the seriousness of what he’d done. He was surrounded by some of the most powerful and influential people in the world and had made two of them short of a meal.

“In this same meeting, I’m stealing chicken from the Bilderberg, I just thought it was people talking about whatever,” LaBeouf said. “They’re really talking about running the whole world, And like, the Koch brothers are in there, George Soros, just a wild group of people. And I’m just walking around with chicken in my hand.”

Shia LaBeouf had to find somewhere else to stay

Not long after he realized what he’d done, security made a call and got him kicked out of the bed and breakfast.

“So it’s f—ing ridiculous, but yeah, they—somebody in the meeting was like [imitates walkie-talkie noise] and then they kicked me out.”