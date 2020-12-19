Instagram

The ‘Southern Charm’ star further notes that she and Kristin hang out together after the latter ‘slid into’ his co-star Craig Conover’s DMs, adding that they ‘all just hit it off’ right away.’

Austen Kroll has made it clear that she is not dating Kristin Cavallari. Shutting down the swirling speculations saying that he is romancing “The Hills” alum, the “Southern Charm” star stressed that “she is not looking for anything.”

The 33-year-old set the record straight while making a virtual appearance in the Thursday, December 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” along with his co-star Craig Conover. Responding to a fan’s question about his relationship with the mother of three, he assured, “Kristin is out of a 10-year long relationship, she’s not looking for anything.”

“I’m out of one who had one kid – there’s no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that,” Austen further explained. When host Andy pointed out at the scene of Kristin sitting on his shoulders during an Instagram Live session, the reality star stated, “She is certainly just living her best life.”

On how he and Kristin got in touch with one another in the beginning, Austen elaborated, “Honestly, she slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner and we all just hit it off.” He continued, “We wanted to go and visit them so you know, we did, and honestly we just all get along so so well.”





Austen’s clarification came a few days after Kristin shut down their dating rumors on her Instagram story. “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she sarcastically wrote in the Monday, December 14 post. Her rumored boyfriend Jeff Dye also offered a cheeky response to the speculations by tweeting, “He wishes,” adding a winky emoji.

Austen and Kristin were romantically linked after they were spotted enjoying a dinner together in Nashville on Sunday. They were joined by Craig and her hairstylist pal Justin Anderson. In an Instagram Live shared by Justin, they appeared dancing together to Taylor Swift‘s “Mean”. She was also seen sitting on Austen’s shoulders.

Before being caught in the rumors with Kristin, Austen dated his “Southern Charm” co-star Madison Lecroy for almost three years. They called it quits in mid-December. The Uncommon James founder, on the other hand, has been rumored to be romancing “Better Late Than Never” alum Jeff in the wake of her split from husband Jay Cutler.