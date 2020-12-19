Sharks to open season in Arizona due to COVID restrictions?

Much like the San Francisco 49ers have been forced out of California due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL’s San Jose Sharks won’t even be able to open up their season in the state.

According to John Wawrow of the Associated Press, the Sharks will host training camp and start the regular season in Arizona after California’s Santa Clara County banned all contact sports through Jan. 8 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The NHL and NHLPA reportedly agreed to a 56-game regular season to begin on Jan. 13. The league’s board of governors still needs to vote on the agreement, though it sounds like the vote will take place on Sunday with a call scheduled for noon, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

San Jose will be allowed to open training camp on Dec. 31 because they were one of seven teams who didn’t participate in the league’s playoff bubble. Teams that were in the playoffs are allowed to open training camp on Jan. 3.

The Sharks wouldn’t comment on their reported plans to move to Arizona, but it seems more likely that they’ll take the ice at Gila River Arena in 2021.