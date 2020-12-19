See Nick Jonas’ Startled Response to Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Question

Nick Jonas loves Priyanka Chopra just the way she is.

The 28-year-old “Jealous” singer posted a cute video to TikTok on Friday, Dec. 18 that featured the married pair watching a lip-kit tutorial from a beauty influencer whose handle is @rxthism. The post included playful banter between the two as Nick seemed particularly confused by the makeup session they were watching that produced a set of incredibly full lips.

“Should I try that?” Priyanka asked her husband in the footage that is below.

“No!” the still-bewildered Nick replied in no uncertain terms. He captioned the post, “when the lips are already perfect.”

It’s no secret that Nick would not change a thing about his wife. The couple, who just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 1, have previously discussed how at ease they feel around each other.

“It’s so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered,” the 38-year-old Quantico alum explained on Diane von Furstenberg‘s InCharge with DVF podcast in March. “Like he’ll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. He’ll like, want to see things I’ve done. Like, he feels so proud.”