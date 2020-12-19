Could this be the new wave? Houston rapper Sauce Walka is changing how rappers rock their ice.

Sauce Walka took to Instagram Friday night to show the quarter-million-dollar diamond he had just got implanted in his face.

Surrounded by his crew, a shirtless Sauce Walka leaped up from a table to explain that the blinged-out piece under his eye was his “last tear” before going off about his dermal piercing.

“I just put all my tears, and all my years and all my pain and fears, in my muthaf***ing eye for the last time and I’ll never cry again,” Sauce yelled out. “…I just dropped a quarter-million-dollars in my muthaf***ing face! It’s over! The game is done! Put the PlayStation five on the ground, kick that muthaf***a, it is over, Rover. I won, by flawless victory fatality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The tear-shaped diamond in 18k rose gold is a 3.00 carat flawless worth $250,000, according to Sauce Walka.

Sauce was so confident in his diamond selection that he invited his haters to try and spot imperfection and he’ll return it along with having to pay a bag of a finder’s fee.

“$250,000 n***a.. find a cloud or inclusion, I give u ($20,000) n***a!!! I’m THE #DRIPGOD NIGGA … IM THE #RICHEST #TSFBidnezzzzz #Splattttt @lambojewels,” he wrote in the caption of a close-up video he shared of the diamond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sauce Father (@sauce_walka102)

He went to famed Houston jeweler Johnny Dang for the diamond in Houston’s infamous Sharpstown mall. Sauce Walka named himself a trendsetter for the pricey move but only time will tell if other people will follow suit.

We’ll keep you posted.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Sauce Walka Gets A $250K Diamond Implanted In His Face (Video) appeared first on The Shade Room.