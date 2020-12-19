Sarah Jessica Parker Revealed Which One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Boyfriends ‘Stayed Too Long’

For six seasons, Sex and the City Fans watched Carrie Bradshaw cycle through plenty of boyfriends. While she eventually ended up with “the one,” Mr. Big, it took the pair a long time to get there. Between their first meeting in season 1 and their wedding, at the end of Sex and the City: The Movie, they spent more time apart than together. During those breaks, Carrie dated. Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor who portrayed Carrie for all six seasons and two movies, has an opinion on who the worst of Carrie’s boyfriends really was.

Sarah Jessica Parker has a least favorite boyfriend for Carrie

Over the years, Parker has been pretty coy about answering questions about her personal life, but she’ll happily dish about Carrie and her time on Sex and the City. In 2017, Parker revealed which of Carrie’s boyfriends she liked the least. The admission came during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After being asked which boyfriend she thought was the worst, Parker admitted she didn’t care for the one who “wanted to be a writer” and broke up with her on a Post-it note. Cohen helped Parker along and reminded her that Jack Berger was the man she was talking about. She doubled down, insisting she didn’t care for him at all.

Sarah Jessica Parker said Jack Berger stayed way too long

Parker isn’t alone when it comes to her distaste for Berger, and her reasoning is sound. Parker told Andy Cohen that Carrie went out of her way to commit and recommit to Berger, but he did little to try to make their relationship work. She later stated that he “stayed way too long” before agreeing to move onto the next question.

Fans may remember that Carrie met Berger at her publisher’s office and spent the day with him before he revealed he had a long-term girlfriend. Their first meeting occurred in season 5. They eventually reconnected in the Hamptons, and after a few bumps, began dating. Their relationship was never smooth, but it really imploded when Carrie gave Berger an honest opinion on the book he had recently published.

Ron Livingston, the actor who portrayed Berger, is, thankfully better known for a different role

Fans largely agree with Parker, Berger was one of the worst men to appear on Sex and the City, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have love for Ron Livingston, the actor who portrayed Berger for eight episodes. Thankfully for Livingston, the role of Berger and Parker’s feelings about the character don’t define his career.

To most fans, Livingston is better known for his starring role in Office Space, opposite Jennifer Aniston. In the 1999 cult classic, Livingston portrayed Peter, a disillusioned office worker who hatches a scheme with two of his coworkers to steal money from the company that employees him. Aniston served as Peter’s love interest. Office Space was released three years before Livingston appeared in Sex and the City.