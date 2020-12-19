S.C. Woman Embezzled Money To Have ‘Secret Rendezvous’ w/ Magic Johnson!

Magic Johnson is having his name dragged into a very messy situation going on in South Carolina, has learned.

A former councilwoman’s accused of stealing taxpayer money. And they claim that she used some of the money to meet up with Magic Johnson. It’s not clear what the nature of their relationship is.

Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dahli Myers was charged with “illicit use” of the county credit card, State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters told the media. Dahli Myers allegedly charged trips to the card included to Greece, Georgia, Illinois, Detroit and Nashville.

But one trip, has people talking.

A trip to Newark, New Jersey, had a specific purpose, per the indictment. Myers reportedly used her county credit card to take a trip to Newark to “stalk” Magic Johnson. Magic Johnson is currently married. He also has been living with HIV for more than 20 years.

Prosecutors offered no further details on the tri, or her relationship with Magic. Magic made a high-profile visit to Newark in September 2019 when he saw the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. His company has a food service contract with the hospital.

Dahli is an attorney who was first elected in 2016 during a special election to fill former councilman Kelvin Washington’s spot. He was removed from office after pleading guilty to failing to file income tax returns.

Dahli was suspended from the office for the last two weeks of her position after losing the Democratic primary in June. The 24 counts include those for misconduct in office, using her government position for personal gain, embezzlement, writing a fraudulent check and misusing her campaign money for personal expenses.