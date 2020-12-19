Reed Howard Enjoying Dad Life To The Fullest, New Photos Of Daughter

Ron Howard’s son, Reed Howard, had a baby girl with his wife Ashley back in 2019 and so far, Reed has been enjoying dad life to the fullest. His daughter, who goes by the name of Aspen, celebrated her first birthday back in April this year and Reed could not look happier in the new photos.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Aspen! Being your dad this past year has brought your mom and I so much joy, laughter, and excitement. We love you and feel so grateful to be your parents. Looking forward to seeing what your 2nd year looks like,” he says in the caption of the montage of photos for her first birthday.

What is Reed Howard up to today aside from dad life?

Aside from being the best dang dad ever, he continues with his professional golfing and being the creator of Steadhead Training Aid. Although he’s not in the Hollywood biz like his Happy Days father, he recently did an interview about the film Dads that was produced by Ron’s daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard. Ron also makes an appearance in the film.

In the 2019 interview, Reed talks about the importance of dads– not to lessen the importance of moms– but to emphasize the impact that a dad can have on his son or daughter. He mentions his own experience, having both a mom and dad, (and grandparents, too), that were hugely important figures in his life. In a nutshell, he really just emphasizes how important it is for the dad to be involved in a kid’s life as they’re growing up and that’s what the film itself showcases. The documentary-style film utilizes real-life parental figures in the Hollywood biz like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, and Neil Patrick Harris to provide personal anecdotes about fatherhood.

Especially with being a pretty new dad himself, it’s clear he wants to be a role model for Aspen and is doing a pretty great job of it! We can just tell by the happiness in the photos.

