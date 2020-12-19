Record $6.5B Bitcoin options open interest follows BTC all-time high By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The open interest on (BTC) options contracts has reached a new all-time high at $6.5 billion on Dec. 17. That figure represents a three-fold increase from 90 days ago and is proof that the market has grown significantly in the past 6-months.

Bitcoin options total open interest. Source: cryptorank.io

Investors must keep in mind that even though a $6.5 billion open interest is an impressive number, it doesn’t necessarily mean that professional investors are bullish or bearish.

Deribit short-term BTC options open interest by strike. Source: genesisvolatility.io
Deribit long-term BTC options open interest by strike. Source: genesisvolatility.io
Deribit Bitcoin options 30-20% delta skew. Source: genesisvolatility.io