Record $6.5B Bitcoin options open interest follows BTC all-time high By Cointelegraph

Record $6.5B Bitcoin options open interest follows BTC all-time high
The open interest on (BTC) options contracts has reached a new all-time high at $6.5 billion on Dec. 17. That figure represents a three-fold increase from 90 days ago and is proof that the market has grown significantly in the past 6-months.
Investors must keep in mind that even though a $6.5 billion open interest is an impressive number, it doesn’t necessarily mean that professional investors are bullish or bearish.
